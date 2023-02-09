30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 9: Idris Elba

Idris Elba was born on September 6, 1972 in Hackney, London. After a fairly extensive resume in British TV series and films, he became known to a wider audience as Russell “Stringer” Bell in the acclaimed HBO series The Wire. His other notable TV series include Luther and In the Long Run, and some of his bigger-budget film appearances include Star Trek Beyond, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, The Suicide Squad, and his recurring role as Heimdall in the MCU.

Let’s chat about Idris Elba! Any conversation is welcome but here are some prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing him in?

What’s your favorite role of his? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of his that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see him take on in the future (or wish he had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see him work with?

Awards you wish he’d won?

Fun facts?

