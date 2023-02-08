Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Feb. 8

Here are today’s contestants:

Dan, a high school history teacher, was married in a haunted mansion on Halloween;

Becky, a social media specialist, got into axe-throwing on anti-Valentine’s Day; and

Matthew, a software developer, knows his U.S. southern state bus stations. Matthew is a four-day champ with winnings of $114,200.

Jeopardy!

SHOW ME MISSOURI SHOW BIZ PEOPLE // THE “C” SHORE // SQUIRRELS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN // ENDS WITH THE SAME 2 CONSONANTS // ACTS OF CONGRESS // ALSO A BASEBALL TERM

DD1 – $800 – ACTS OF CONGRESS – Talk about landmark legislation–a 1935 act authorized 2 national historic landmarks & this Colonial Va. capital was among the first (Matthew lost the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Matthew $4,000, Becky $800, Dan $2,200.

Scores going into DJ: Matthew $5,000, Becky $1,600, Dan $6,000.

Double Jeopardy!

I’M HENRY VI. I AM // THE CORPORATE STRUCTURE // COMEDY TIME // I BEFORE E // THE FINE ARTS // THAT’S DEDICATION

DD2 – $1,600 – THE CORPORATE STRUCTURE – British architect Richard Rogers designed One Lime Street, the London headquarters of this venerable insurance company (Dan doubled to $20,000 vs. $13,000 for Matthew.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THAT’S DEDICATION – Though his son would star in kids’ books, this Brit dedicated “The Red House Mystery” to his dad, a fan of detective stories (Matthew dropped $6,000 from his score of $15,800 vs. $22,000 for Dan.)

Dan doubled up on DD2 to take the lead, and after Matthew missed DD3, Dan was able to secure a slim runaway as time expired before the last clue of DJ could be revealed. Heading into FJ it was Dan at $26,400, Matthew with $13,000 and Becky at $5,200.

Final Jeopardy!

EUROPEAN CITIES – Alphabetically the first German city in encyclopedias, it was also the first one taken by the Allies in World War II

Dan and Matthew were correct on FJ, with Dan adding $399 to win with $26,799.

Final scores: Matthew $15,500, Becky $100, Dan $26,799.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the “non-pitch” baseball term used as a synonym for to resist or refuse is “balk”, and the reference in a clue to “you’re soaking it in” didn’t lead the players to Palmolive, which for years had commercials with the line “you’re soaking in it”.

DD wagering strategy: On DD3, rather than go for a very big bet to try and regain the lead, Matthew wagered $6,000. By doing so, even if he had been correct, he still would have been trailing going into FJ and lost. Also, limiting the size of his wager didn’t protect his position in the end, as Dan still scored a runaway. The percentage play for Matthew on DD3 would have been to go all-in and hope for the best.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Williamsburg? DD2 – What is Lloyds of London? DD3 – Who was Milne? FJ – What is Aachen?

