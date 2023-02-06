Werewolf 200! Oops All Mods – Day Six

Chapter Six: Death Comes for Tapioca

Tapioca, Kansas

Monday Morning

The Sun had gone down on Wolfdew Valley.

The Sun came up on Tapioca, Kansas.

Seemingly endless miles of corn rows stretched in all directions. The town of Tapioca lay just about dead center of this sea of grain. Small and neat as a pin, Tapioca was just a regular old town in the middle of regular old Kansas in the middle of regular old US of A.

Except they had an irregular old problem. A furry one, to be exact. A Werewolf one, to be more exact.

There was also an Annanomolous Bubble floating through the town on air currents not felt by the townsfolk. It booped and bopped here and there and presently floated by the tiny Post Office where it over heard a conversation within.

“I’m tellin’ ya, Clem, if we don’t get this gosh dang Werewolf problem figured out it might just be the end of Tapioca.”

Clem sighed.

“I hear ya, Maureen, but we don’t even know what these gosh darn beasts look like when they’re in their human skins. It’s a gosh darn shame our only sketch artist up and moved to Omaha to make it big in the art world…”

Maureen sighed.

And the Bubble moved on.

somewhere a possum sings…

Today’s event is to a submit a drawing of your Wolfy suspect(s)

WHO HAS THE FALCON?

The Maltese Falcon is still in play, but it has changed! It now grants only a TRACK (2-shot). It can be passed around during the day. Whoever has it at night may use the action and then must hand it off the next day.

Note: “Night 5” was skipped, so no night kill / role actions / falcon action / etc.

Players

Anna aka “PersistingDeviation” (in for Spooky) Eleanor Goat Grump Hoho (in for Tiff) Indy Lamb Moolissa Mustard Pablo Queequeg Ralph Side Chum – Town Trapper, Died D5 Beinggreen – VT, Died N4 Forever – Town Neapolitan, Died N4 Jam/Lut – Jester, Died D4 MSD – Town Doctor, Died N3 Copywight – Vanilla WOLF, Purged D3 Lindsay – WOLF Backup, Purged D3 Marlowe – VT, Purged D3 Raven – Town JOAT, Purged D3 Josephus – Town Mailman, Died D3 Rim – VT, Died N2 Cop – Town Friendly Neighbor, Died N2 Narrow – VT, Died N2 Stars – VT, Died D2 Jake – Town JOAT, Died N1 Wasp – Town Asshole, Died N1 Sic – VT, Died D1

Roles

7 5 Wolves

Backup – Inherits the role of the first roled wolf to die.

1 0 Independent

Jester – Your objective is to be voted out on day 2 or later. If you achieve this, you win along with whichever faction wins the game; if you don’t, you lose.

10 2 Roled Town

Asshole – Each night you can hide behind a player. If someone tries to kill you, the person you’re hiding behind will die instead; if someone tries to kill the person you hide behind, both of you die.

JOAT (Role Investigator / Vig / Watcher) – 1x Role Investigator (see someone’s role name but not alignment), 1x Vigilante (night 2+), 1x Watcher (see who visits the targeted player, but not what they did). Can be used in any order.

JOAT (Role Investigator / Roleblocker / Tracker) – 1x Role Investigator, 1x Roleblocker, 1x Tracker (see who the targeted player visits, but not what they did). Can be used in any order.

Friendly Neighbor – Each night (starting Night 0), you can choose a player who will be told that you are Town.

Mailman – Can send someone a message each night.

Doctor – Each night you can protect someone from being killed.

Neapolitan – Each night you can choose a player, and you’ll be told whether or not they’re Vanilla (but not their alignment).

1x Trapper – Each night you can set a trap on a player; if someone visits them, the visitor gets killed (it doesn’t block whatever action they may have been performing though). If nobody steps in the trap it’s not spent.

12 6 VT

(My, this section sure is light on information, isn’t it? But you never know what you’ll hear at night)

Rules

Do not edit or delete posts for any reason.

The Wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated Wolf.

In the event of a tie, one of the tied players will be eliminated randomly.

Autokill is only in effect after everyone has voted.

Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers equal Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement.

Quoting: do not directly reference any communication with the Mod that happened outside the game threads. You can claim whatever you like in whatever wording you like, as long as the claim does not imply Mod authority.

No game talk after twilight.

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

A player can only perform one night action per night.

Night Action Priority: Commuting > Blocking > Protection > Investigation > Kills

VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town.”

Spreadsheet

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Saz1ceVpaknaMOixCaepWhziRj8K_aeM8CymPfM1fSw

(Thanks to Hoho for the day’s theme and flavor)

Twilight will be at 3pm Central on Tuesday, February 7

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...