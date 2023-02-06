Games

Werewolf 200! Oops All Mods – Day Six

Chapter Six: Death Comes for Tapioca

Tapioca, Kansas
Monday Morning

The Sun had gone down on Wolfdew Valley.
The Sun came up on Tapioca, Kansas.

Seemingly endless miles of corn rows stretched in all directions. The town of Tapioca lay just about dead center of this sea of grain. Small and neat as a pin, Tapioca was just a regular old town in the middle of regular old Kansas in the middle of regular old US of A.

Except they had an irregular old problem. A furry one, to be exact. A Werewolf one, to be more exact.
There was also an Annanomolous Bubble floating through the town on air currents not felt by the townsfolk. It booped and bopped here and there and presently floated by the tiny Post Office where it over heard a conversation within.

“I’m tellin’ ya, Clem, if we don’t get this gosh dang Werewolf problem figured out it might just be the end of Tapioca.”

Clem sighed.

“I hear ya, Maureen, but we don’t even know what these gosh darn beasts look like when they’re in their human skins. It’s a gosh darn shame our only sketch artist up and moved to Omaha to make it big in the art world…”

Maureen sighed.

And the Bubble moved on.
somewhere a possum sings…

Today’s event is to a submit a drawing of your Wolfy suspect(s)

WHO HAS THE FALCON?
The Maltese Falcon is still in play, but it has changed! It now grants only a TRACK (2-shot). It can be passed around during the day. Whoever has it at night may use the action and then must hand it off the next day.

Note: “Night 5” was skipped, so no night kill / role actions / falcon action / etc.

Players
  1. Anna aka “PersistingDeviation” (in for Spooky)
  2. Eleanor
  3. Goat
  4. Grump
  5. Hoho (in for Tiff)
  6. Indy
  7. Lamb
  8. Moolissa
  9. Mustard
  10. Pablo
  11. Queequeg
  12. Ralph
  13. Side
  14. ChumTown Trapper, Died D5
  15. BeinggreenVT, Died N4
  16. ForeverTown Neapolitan, Died N4
  17. Jam/LutJester, Died D4
  18. MSDTown Doctor, Died N3
  19. CopywightVanilla WOLF, Purged D3
  20. LindsayWOLF Backup, Purged D3
  21. MarloweVT, Purged D3
  22. RavenTown JOAT, Purged D3
  23. JosephusTown Mailman, Died D3
  24. RimVT, Died N2
  25. CopTown Friendly Neighbor, Died N2
  26. NarrowVT, Died N2
  27. StarsVT, Died D2
  28. JakeTown JOAT, Died N1
  29. WaspTown Asshole, Died N1
  30. SicVT, Died D1
Roles

7 5 Wolves

  • Backup – Inherits the role of the first roled wolf to die.

1 0 Independent

  • Jester – Your objective is to be voted out on day 2 or later. If you achieve this, you win along with whichever faction wins the game; if you don’t, you lose.

10 2 Roled Town

  • Asshole – Each night you can hide behind a player. If someone tries to kill you, the person you’re hiding behind will die instead; if someone tries to kill the person you hide behind, both of you die.
  • JOAT (Role Investigator / Vig / Watcher) – 1x Role Investigator (see someone’s role name but not alignment), 1x Vigilante (night 2+), 1x Watcher (see who visits the targeted player, but not what they did). Can be used in any order.
  • JOAT (Role Investigator / Roleblocker / Tracker) – 1x Role Investigator, 1x Roleblocker, 1x Tracker (see who the targeted player visits, but not what they did). Can be used in any order.
  • Friendly Neighbor – Each night (starting Night 0), you can choose a player who will be told that you are Town.
  • Mailman – Can send someone a message each night.
  • Doctor – Each night you can protect someone from being killed.
  • Neapolitan – Each night you can choose a player, and you’ll be told whether or not they’re Vanilla (but not their alignment).
  • 1x Trapper – Each night you can set a trap on a player; if someone visits them, the visitor gets killed (it doesn’t block whatever action they may have been performing though). If nobody steps in the trap it’s not spent.

12 6 VT

(My, this section sure is light on information, isn’t it? But you never know what you’ll hear at night)

Rules
  • Do not edit or delete posts for any reason.
  • The Wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated Wolf.
  • In the event of a tie, one of the tied players will be eliminated randomly.
  • Autokill is only in effect after everyone has voted.
  • Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers equal Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).
  • Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement.
  • Quoting: do not directly reference any communication with the Mod that happened outside the game threads. You can claim whatever you like in whatever wording you like, as long as the claim does not imply Mod authority.
  • No game talk after twilight.
  • Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.
  • A player can only perform one night action per night.
  • Night Action Priority: Commuting > Blocking > Protection > Investigation > Kills
  • VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town.”
Spreadsheet

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Saz1ceVpaknaMOixCaepWhziRj8K_aeM8CymPfM1fSw

(Thanks to Hoho for the day’s theme and flavor)

Twilight will be at 3pm Central on Tuesday, February 7