30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 6: Halle Berry

Halle Berry was born on August 14, 1966 in Cleveland, Ohio. Some of her more notable roles include the eponymous character in Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, Bond girl “Jinx” Johnson in Die Another Day, and the mutant Storm across four X-Men films. For her portrayal of Leticia Musgrove in the 2001 film Monster’s Ball, Berry became the first African-American woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress.

Let’s chat about Halle Berry! Any conversation is welcome but here are the usual prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing her in?

What’s your favorite role of hers? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of hers that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see her take on in the future (or wish she had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see her work with?

Awards you wish she’d won?

Fun facts?

