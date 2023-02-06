The Monday Politics Thread is not a Spy Balloon

The Reconstruction Era Is Not Taught Well in US Schools — Here’s Why That Matters

Despite many gains and advancements during Reconstruction, the era was marred by rampant political and white supremacist violence. “One of the defining aspects of Reconstruction politics is the sheer amount of violence going on during elections,” New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie tells Teen Vogue. “And a good deal of that violence is the result of these white vigilante groups.” Teen Vogue

Colorado River crisis so severe lakes Mead and Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes

Lake Mead, located on the Arizona-Nevada border and held back by Hoover Dam, filled in the 1980s and 1990s. In 2000, it was nearly full and lapping at the spillway gates. But the megadrought over the last 23 years — the most severe in centuries — has worsened the water deficit and left Lake Mead about 70% empty. LA Times

Democrats make South Carolina first presidential primary voting state

The DNC officially moved the state ahead of Iowa and New Hampshire for its 2024 primary, following President Biden’s recommendation. NBC News

What We Lose If We Don’t Talk About Black History!

Ultimately, knowing your history is the only way to break that cycle. As we head into this Black History month, it’s never been more important to hold onto our history, especially as the right does its best to claw it out of our collective conscience. The Root

Less than 10% of anti-LGBTQ+ bills proposed in 2022 actually passed

24 pro-equality bills also became law in 2022. LGBTQ Nation

Trump campaign staff on 2020 election lies: ‘fan the flame’

A newly released audio recording offers a behind-the-scenes look at how former President Donald Trump’s campaign team in a pivotal battleground state knew they had been outflanked by Democrats in the 2020 presidential election. But even as they acknowledged defeat, they pivoted to allegations of widespread fraud that were ultimately debunked — repeatedly — by elections officials and the courts. AP News

Exclusive: Supreme Court justices used personal emails for work and ‘burn bags’ were left open in hallways, sources say

Long before the leak of a draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade, some Supreme Court justices often used personal email accounts for sensitive transmissions instead of secure servers set up to guard such information, among other security lapses not made public in the court’s report on the investigation last month. CNN

‘Miserable’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Whines That Her Congressional Salary Is Too Low

The far-right conspiracy theorist complained that she’s “lost money” since she was first elected, and that “becoming a member of Congress has made my life miserable.” Daily Beast

Dianne Feinstein’s extremely awkward, very uncomfortable exit from the political stage

Democrats in her home state are moving on even as she isn’t. Politico

The Years Of Vitriolic Misogyny At The Heart Of The Paul Pelosi Attack

While Paul Pelosi still recovers from a hammer blow to the skull along with other wounds from last October — Nancy Pelosi said in a recent interview that she expects it to take a few more months for her husband to be back to normal — we still haven’t sufficiently reckoned with the drumbeat of misogyny at the heart of the attack, and in the reactions to it. Talking Points Memo

The US promised the Cherokee Nation a seat in Congress in a treaty that fueled the Trail of Tears. 188 years later, the Cherokee say lawmakers may finally fulfill that promise.

In the state of Georgia in 1835, the US government and the Cherokee signed the Treaty of New Echota, which required the tribe give up millions of acres of its ancestral homeland in the Southeast and move to Indian territory west of the Mississippi. In return, the tribe was also supposed to receive representation in Congress. But most of the Cherokee did not support the treaty, which was signed as other Native tribes were already being forcibly removed from their lands. Two years after the treaty was signed, only a small portion of Cherokee had actually moved voluntarily. Insider

Train derails, goes up in flames in Ohio, causes half of town to evacuate

Local officials in East Palestine, Ohio, have ordered roughly 2,000 residents, about half the town’s population, to evacuate their homes after a Norfolk Southern train derailed and caught fire. A Norfolk Southern train traveling from Illinois to Pennsylvania derailed around 9 p.m. Friday, ignited, and prompted a response from over 50 fire departments across three states, according to East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway. ABC News

‘It wasn’t tasteful.’ ‘Ill-timed.’ Commissioners on Miami’s Black History police car

Celebrating Black History Month with an African-themed Miami police car was “ill-timed,” the City Commission’s lone Black member said Friday, a week after Memphis released video footage of police beating a Black man to death in a traffic stop. Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/article272093987.html#storylink=cpy Miami Herald

Tyre Nichols Wanted to Capture the Sunset

The 29-year-old deserved more chances to observe life’s ordinary miracles. The Atlantic

What was Marsha P. Johnson really like? And is Stonewall Inn turning straight?

Late queer activist Marsha P. Johnson has become immortalized for her iconoclasm and style, but it seems that only a few surviving insiders can describe what Marsha was actually like on an intimate level. Well, in a book called Transfigures — and a new play — author Gary LeGault does just that. Queerty

Kyle Rittenhouse Wrongful Death Lawsuit Lands Him Back in Court

On Wednesday, a federal judge in Wisconsin ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of Anthony Huber, one of the men killed by Rittenhouse, can proceed in court, according to the Associated Press. The Root

On Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Grief, and Reality in the Afrofuturist Fantasy

Wakanda Forever reminds me it’s okay to be angry about the people we lose. Teen Vogue

“There Is No LGB Without the T”: British MP Delivers Stunning Pro-Trans Speech to Parliament

Nadia Whittome called out a “dangerous climate of hostility” for trans youth. them

Pakistan’s former President Musharraf, key U.S. ally against al Qaeda, is dead

Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf, a key U.S. ally in the campaign against al Qaeda following the militant group’s Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, died in Dubai on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 79. Reuters

It is hard to admit being wrong. But Brexit voters are doing so in droves

Having been grossly misled in the referendum, Britons’ anger is mounting as the reality of our plight becomes clear The Guardian

In Pictures: Hong Kong fabric traders face material losses as they bid farewell to decades-old market

Nostalgic stallholders packed up and left as the Pang Jai fabric market closed for good after some 45 years. Hong Kong Free Press

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

The ghost ship had been rejected entry by multiple ports after concerns over toxic material. Environmental groups said the move was “dangerous,” while Brazil insisted the sinking was carried out safely. Deutsche Welle

Japan PM Kishida sacks close aide for making anti-LGBT remarks

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that he has sacked his close aide after he made discriminatory remarks about sexual minorities, with public support for the Cabinet continuing to fall against a backdrop of unpopular policies and ministerial scandals. Kyodo News

Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine

Europe imposed a ban Sunday on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin’s fossil fuel earnings as punishment for invading Ukraine. AP News

Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against justice reform plans

Tens of thousands of Israelis braved heavy rain on Saturday for a fifth week of protests against judicial reform plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government that critics say threaten democratic checks on ministers by the courts. Reuters

At least 22 dead as Chile battles out-of-control wildfires

At least 22 people are dead as dozens of wildfires rage in Chile amid a scorching heat wave, Chilean authorities confirmed to ABC News. As of Saturday morning, 251 fires were active in the South American country, with 80 out of control, authorities said. At least 45,000 hectares of forests have been destroyed so far, according to official data — nearly the size of the city of San Jose, California. ABC News

Why a Swedish town is on the move – one building at a time

Subsidence from the world’s biggest iron ore mine threatens to swallow up the Arctic town of Kiruna. But what does its relocation mean for the local Sami reindeer herders? The Guardian

Trans men hit back at haters & share how gender-affirming care saved their lives

As anti-trans activists and right-wing politicians in the U.S., along with so-called “gender critical feminists” in the U.K., continue to stigmatize gender-affirming healthcare, trans men who have undergone phalloplasty are sharing their stories. LGBTQ Nation

US tipped to reschedule Blinken’s China trip once balloon turbulence dies down: analysts

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may not wait long to visit China, with both Beijing and Washington to look for a chance to reschedule once tension over a suspected surveillance balloon eases, according to analysts. South China Morning Post

Ukraine updates: US sends seized Russian cash to aid Ukraine

The US announced that it will allow the first transfer of a Russian oligarch’s confiscated funds to Ukraine. In the meantime, Germany says it has evidence of more than 100 war crimes in Ukraine. DW has the latest. Deutsche Welle

Traumatized and afraid, Jenin residents are still reeling from Israeli raid

Al-Hayja’s traumatic run-in with Israeli security forces happened as they carried out what they described as a counterterrorism operation in the center of the Jenin refugee camp on January 26. The building they targeted is just a few meters from his home. “The security forces operated to apprehend a terror squad belonging to the Islamic Jihad terror organization,” the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), the Israeli Security Agency and the Israel Border Police said in a joint statement, hours after the raid. CNN

American aid worker Pete Reed killed in Ukraine while helping civilians under fire, groups say

Humanitarian worker and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Pete Reed was killed while aiding civilians in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Thursday, according to his family and two medical aid groups he worked with. Reed, who served two deployments as a Marine rifleman in Afghanistan, founded the nonprofit Global Response Medicine in 2017. CBS News

‘Kidnapped’ by Russian soldiers: Ukrainian orphans, guardian share their story after release

Shortly after Russia began its deadly invasion of Ukraine last March, Ukrainian officials and human rights groups warned that Russian forces had begun abducting and forcibly relocating thousands of Ukrainian children. ABC News

Ontario says ‘colonization’ costs mean it does not owe First Nations billions

Ontario has claimed that it does not need to pay billions of dollars owed to First Nations over broken treaty obligations, arguing that it has already spent the sum on the historical costs of resource extraction and the infrastructure of “colonization”. The Guardian

Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,500

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,500 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area. AP News

