The WPT Rocks Out

Hi, friends. Per a suggestion last week from CanadianInCali, this week I’m going to share some of my favorite metal from the 1970s.

The first song is “Man on the Silver Mountain” by Rainbow. This is the first song on their first album. It was written by Ritchie Balckmoore and Ronnie James Dio, with vocals by Dio.

Rainbow could also get pretty space-y, as in this song, “Catch the Rainbow.” This song is also off their first album, something I learned while writing this header.

Our final song this weekend is “Breadfan,” by the Welsh metal band Budgie. I know this song because Metallica covered it, but this version is far superior. The youtube video’s description has an interesting story about all that it took to bring the video to us today.

Also, I would be remiss in not pointing out how cool the cover of the album this song is from is. Behold:

Badass.

That’ll do it for me. Have a good weekend out there.

