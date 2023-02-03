Werewolf 200! Oops All Mods – Day Five

Wolfdew Valley

You wake up precisely at 6:00 to the sound of a rooster you’ve never seen. Another day in the beautiful Wolfdew Valley begins for you. As you open your cabin door, the grisly bodies of a junimo and a farmer greet you. This monster farm is not for the faint of heart.

Beinggreen has died. She was Vanilla Town.

Forever has died. He was a Town Neapolitan.

After picking your crops and re-seeding with the other farmers, you gather together to decide which among you is working for Big Joja. Also maybe there are chickens. You never were good at distinguishing chickens from the other farmhands. After years of hard labor, they all start looking like meat.

Old mayor Lewis walks up to the two dead bodies and gives them a poke with his walkin stick. “You best find the killer before the Luau tonight. Otherwise the special ingredient might be one o you.”

You never liked Old mayor Lewis.

Tonight is the Luau. Everyone must bring a special ingredient relevant to their RP. The best one gets a cheer from the ghost of chickens past. (This isn’t helpful or anything. Just encouraging chicken flavor text)

WHO HAS THE FALCON?

The Maltese Falcon Chicken is still in play. It must be handed off during the day, and grants a one-shot VIG / TRACK / WATCH / BOMB night action to whoever possesses it tonight.

(Note: any kill flavor in the headers is just for fun, and shouldn’t be taken as an indicator of who killed who)

Players

Chum Eleanor Goat Grump Indy Lamb Moolissa Mustard Pablo Queequeg Ralph Side Spooky Tiff Beinggreen – VT, Died N4 Forever – Town Neapolitan, Died N4 Jam/Lut – Jester, Died D4 MSD – Town Doctor, Died N3 Copywight – Vanilla WOLF, Purged D3 Lindsay – WOLF Backup, Purged D3 Marlowe – VT, Purged D3 Raven – Town JOAT, Purged D3 Josephus – Town Mailman, Died D3 Rim – VT, Died N2 Cop – Town Friendly Neighbor, Died N2 Narrow – VT, Died N2 Stars – VT, Died D2 Jake – Town JOAT, Died N1 Wasp – Town Asshole, Died N1 Sic – VT, Died D1

Roles

7 5 Joja Cola Employees (Wolves)

Backup – Inherits the role of the first roled wolf to die.

1 0 Chickens (Independent)

Jester – Your objective is to be voted out on day 2 or later. If you achieve this, you win along with whichever faction wins the game; if you don’t, you lose.

10 3 Junimos (Roled Town)

Asshole – Each night you can hide behind a player. If someone tries to kill you, the person you’re hiding behind will die instead; if someone tries to kill the person you hide behind, both of you die.

JOAT (Role Investigator / Vig / Watcher) – 1x Role Investigator (see someone’s role name but not alignment), 1x Vigilante (night 2+), 1x Watcher (see who visits the targeted player, but not what they did). Can be used in any order.

JOAT (Role Investigator / Roleblocker / Tracker) – 1x Role Investigator, 1x Roleblocker, 1x Tracker (see who the targeted player visits, but not what they did). Can be used in any order.

Friendly Neighbor – Each night (starting Night 0), you can choose a player who will be told that you are Town.

Mailman – Can send someone a message each night.

Doctor – Each night you can protect someone from being killed.

Neapolitan – Each night you can choose a player, and you’ll be told whether or not they’re Vanilla (but not their alignment).

12 6 Farmers (VT)

(My, this section sure is light on information, isn’t it? But you never know what you’ll hear at night)

Rules

Do not edit or delete posts for any reason.

The Wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated Wolf.

In the event of a tie, one of the tied players will be eliminated randomly.

Autokill is only in effect after everyone has voted.

Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers equal Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement.

Quoting: do not directly reference any communication with the Mod that happened outside the game threads. You can claim whatever you like in whatever wording you like, as long as the claim does not imply Mod authority.

No game talk after twilight.

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

A player can only perform one night action per night.

Night Action Priority: Commuting > Blocking > Protection > Investigation > Kills

VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town.”

Spreadsheet

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Saz1ceVpaknaMOixCaepWhziRj8K_aeM8CymPfM1fSw

(Thanks to Jam and Lutair for the day’s theme and flavor)

Twilight will be at 3pm Central on Monday, February 6

