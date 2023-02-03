Job Rants Thread – 2/3/2023 – And Six More Weeks

Hey, all; Happy And Healthy Friday –

Nothing really to say this week; though I did at least want to acknowledge the latest prognostication of everyone’s favorite immortal, mystical rodent. And while it may not mean as much to me as in years’ past due to my current…Situation, I wish the beat to everyone who still needs to make that daily commute; rain or shine. This goes double for my fellow Northeasterners, as it is going to get balls cold, very soon. As such, until the season changes, consider this as much a “Weather Rants” as thread as a Job one; considering how both so often intertwine.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And, I know I’m not the first to say this today, but…Damn it, Phil.

