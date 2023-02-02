February 2023 TV Preview – Streaming

Apple TV+

Dear Edward

Dear Edward tells the story of Edward Adler, a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and others all over the world are affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

Starring: Colin O’Brien, Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, Amy Forsyth, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Idris Debrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Audrey Corsa, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw, Dario Ladani Sanchez

Premieres February 3rd

Hello Tomorrow!

Hello Tomorrow! centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. The series follows Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Starring: Billy Crudup, Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher, Jacki Weaver.

Premieres February 17th

Liaison

Liaison is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where “espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.”

Starring: Vincent Cassel, Eva Green, Peter Mullan, Gérard Lanvin, Daniel Francis, Stanislas Merhar, Irène Jacob, Laetitia Eido, Eriq Ebouaney, Bukky Bakray, Thierry Frémont

Premieres February 24th

The Reluctant Traveler

Eugene Levy normally hates traveling. In this 8-part globetrotting series the Emmy® Award-winning actor steps out of his comfort zone and takes us to some of the world’s most beautiful locations.

Premieres February 24th

Disney+

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go

Young adults from a wide variety of backgrounds answer the audition call for a place in a renowned musical theater company in Brazil. They see it as a chance to rekindle their dreams, which have long since faded into the background, and to set new goals for themselves as they pursue a career in musical theater. Encouraged by mastering the first major hurdle, the aspiring singers and actors go through a colorful roller coaster of emotions in which not only their fascination with the multifaceted world of musical theater is strengthened, but they are also confronted with various forms of love, the ghosts of their past, betrayal and the fear of failure. Because one thing is certain: from one day to the next, both their dreams and their future opportunities can vanish into thin air if they don’t get ahead.

Starring: Miguel Falabella, Gabrielle Di Grecco, Sara Sarres, Karin Hils, Lucas Wickhaus, Daniel Rangel, Micaela Díaz, Gabriel Hipólito, Graciely Junqueira, Carolina Amaral, Rhener Freitas, Bruno Boer, Guilherme Magon, Magno Bandarz, Adriano Fanti

Premieres February 1st

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur

Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings through time into present-day New York City. Equipped with Devil’s fierce loyalty and brawn, the loving support of her family and best friend Casey, Lunella sets out to make a difference and protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

Starring: Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Alfre Woodard, Libe Barer, Sasheer Zamata, Jermaine Fowler, Gary Anthony Williams, Laurence Fishburne, Gideon Adlon, Pamela Adlon, Anna Akana, Ian Alexander, Alison Brie, May Calamawy, Andy Cohen, Wilson Cruz, Daveed Diggs, Asia Kate Dillon, Luis Guzmán, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Cobie Smulders, Wesley Snipes, Tajinae Turner, Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore, Craig Robinson

Premieres February 10th

The Low Tone Club

The Low Tone Club follows the story of Amaranto Molina, an unconventional music teacher who starts teaching at a music school that only encourages students who do well by commercial success standards. Every year Principal Eduardo Kramer, chooses five students, nicknamed The High Tones, to be part of the school’s prestigious Teen Band. Molina, on the other hand, is put in charge of The Low Tones, a group of students whose talents do not meet the school’s standards. With his disruptive methods, this eccentric teacher and The Low Tones will embark on a music journey that will help heal wounds and inspire each one of them to express their unique talents. Along the way, the students will learn more about Mr. Molina and discover their teacher’s mysterious hidden past.

Starring: Carlos Vives, Julián Arango, Kevin Bury, Elena Vives, Brainer Gamboa, María Fernanda Marín, Catalina Polo, Gregorio Umaña, Manuela Duque, Salomé Camargo, Juan Camilo González, Juan Diego Panadero, Pitizion, Juan Manuel Lenis, Luis Fernando Salas, Giseth, Deisy and Zoila Mariano, Melanie Dell´Olmo, Sharik Abusaid

Premieres February 22nd

Amazon Prime

Melody

The series is a coming-of-age, young adult dramedy inspired by the real-life stories of its stars as emerging, successful recording artists. It explores love and romance, but also addresses the relevant subjects of bullying, social justice, equality, the pressure to fit in, and complicated family situations. Music is the protagonist and the axis of the story, which exalts human values and the most sublime of emotions, love, dreams, and unforgettable friendships.

Starring: Yas Gagliardi, Sarah Lenore

Premieres February 22nd

The Consultant

When a new consultant, Regus Patoff, is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question … including their lives.

Starring: Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady, Aimee Carrero

Premieres February 24th

Hulu

Taiwan Crime Stories

Inspired by real criminal cases from Taiwan, the stories probe the motives behind crimes.

Starring: Allison Lin, Shih Ming-shuai, Rhydian Vaughan, Vivian Sung, Kent Tsai

Premieres February 1st

Santo Maldito

The series follows an atheist teacher who is lured into a religious organization that preaches the power of miracles.

Starring: Felipe Camargo, Ana Flávia Cavalcanti, Augusto Madeira, Bárbara Luz, Marina Provenzzano, Vinícius Meloni, Helena Albergaria, Mariana Sena, João Assunção, Flávio Bauraqui, Ravel Cabral, Othon Bastos

Premieres February 8th

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

Premieres February 9th

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne

On this immersive journey, Cara Delevingne puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature. In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there’s no limit on how far Cara’s willing to go to explore what makes us all human.

Quick Thoughts: I kind of hope they keep delaying it so I can just keep going back to older tv previews and just copy and paste everything.

Premieres February 14th

Horario Estelar

A famous TV journalist must report on a compelling police case that no one know he’s been implicated in. As the investigation unfolds, he uses his calculated ability to mislead information and change public opinion; and he gets away with it. Horario Estelar is the story of a powerful, charismatic, intelligent yet immoral man who seeks impunity by any means necessary. Like an escape artist performing his escape routine, his life depends on his trick turning out well. Viewers follow him along to find out if he gets away with it in the end.

Starring: Óscar Jaenada, Dominika Paleta, Maya Zapata, Ela Velden, Pamela Almanza, Alejandro Camacho, Luis Arrieta, Abril Mayett, Iliana Fox, Mauricio Isaac, Juan Carlos Vives, Blanca Guerra, Silverio Palacios, Sara Manni

Premieres February 15th

Netflix

Gunther’s Millions

The 400 million dollar dog. For the last three decades, the dog’s riches have been built into a vast empire across two continents, including luxurious mansions, a glamorous entourage, and even a pop music group. But as any good pup can tell you, it’s always worth digging a little deeper.

Premieres February 1st

Freeridge

Freeridge is a coming of age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives. There’s a new core four in town in this On My Block spinoff series and an unforgettable adventure to be had.

Starring: Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Bryana Salaz, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Ciara Riley Wilson, Peggy Blow, Michael Solomon, Zaire Adams, J.R. Villarreal, Jean Paul San Pedro, Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor, Raushanah Simmons

Premieres February 2nd

Class

Meet the students of Hampton International, Delhi’s most sought-after and expensive school, in the new young adult series Class, based on one of Netflix’s most popular shows of all time, Elite.

Starring:

Premieres February 3rd

The Exchange

If you make no enemies while trading during the peak of Kuwait’s stock exchange, then you’ve had no fun — just ask the only women in the pit. Hair permed, shoulders padded, ever-competitive mathlete cousins Farida and Munira are here to bring a new order to Kuwait’s chaotic stock exchange.

Starring: Rawan Mahdi, Mona Hussain, Mohammed Almansour, Faisal Alamiri, Hussain Almahdi

Premieres February 6th

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

Two kids discover their seemingly average Dad is actually an alien-chasing, laser-fighting intergalactic bounty hunter!

Premieres February 9th

In Love All Over Again

Ever since they met, Irene and Julio have been falling in love, splitting up, and then trying again. Will they ever find their happy ending?

Starring: Georgina Amorós, Franco Masini, Carlos González, Albert Salazar, Alejandro Jato, Blanca Martínez, Jorge Suquet, Kyle Scudder, Roser Vilajosana

Premieres February 14th

Perfect Match

Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole, Selling Tampa, The Circle, Twentysomethings: Austin, and Sexy Beasts) to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.

Quick Thoughts: …DON’T YOU DRAG THE MOLE INTO YOUR HORNY SHENANIGANS, NETFLIX.

Premieres February 14th

Full Swing

From the producers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, this immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers — on and off the course — during a relentless season of competition.

Premieres February 15th

African Queens

From Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a new documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. The first season will cover the life of Njinga, the complex, captivating, and fearless 17th century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern day Angola. The nation’s first female ruler, Njinga earned a reputation for her blend of political and diplomatic skill with military prowess and became an icon of resistance.

Premieres February 15th

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy. When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light. The three-part series will feature first-hand accounts from those on the boat that fateful night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide of Maggie and Paul until now, including: Paul Murdaugh’s longtime girlfriend, Morgan Doughty; Mallory Beach’s childhood friends, Miley Altman and Connor Cook; Mallory’s boyfriend, Anthony Cook; and, several others.

Premieres February 22nd

