Comic Book Chat – Batman ’66

HOLY COMIC BOOK CHAT!

Today we are looking back at the 1966 version of Batman. A cheesy camp classic that still endears and endures to this day.

Some starting points for discussion –

Who is your favorite villain that appeared on the show?

If you could cast a villain for the show who would it be and which actor or actress from yesteryear would portray them?

The legacy of the show and it’s impact on pop culture

Its impact on the comic books it was based on and vice versa.

Have you read any of the spin off comics?

Which classic TV characters would you like to have seen a crossover?

This should get the ball rolling today.

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

