Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Feb. 1

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Aaron, a emergency medicine doctor, does medical stand-up comedy;

Patti, a bookseller & retired teacher, organized a 110-mile march for classroom funding; and

Jake, a delivery dispatcher, whose pep rallies led to him being a sports announcer. Jake is a three-day champ with winnings of $68,661.

Jeopardy!

INVENTORS & INVENTIONS // HODGEPODGE // LITERARY GEMS // IRAQ // YOU “BREAK” // A FRIENDLY GAME OF BILLIARDS

DD1 – $800 – IRAQ – About 20% of Iraq’s population is this ethnic group that today administers 3 northern provinces there (Jake doubled to $4,400.)

Scores at first break: Jake $6,000, Patti $3,200, Aaron -$200.

Scores going into DJ: Jake $7,800, Patti $3,800, Aaron $1,000.

Double Jeopardy!

MOUNTAINS // PARDON ME // IF ANCIENT GREEK DEITIES WERE AROUND TODAY // “Z” CATEGORY // TV CHARACTER FIRST NAMES // OVERLAPS

DD2 – $1,200 – MOUNTAINS – Though it’s near the equator, this highest African peak has glaciers above the 15,000-foot level (Jake added $5,000 to his total of $7,800 vs. $3,800 for Patti.)

DD3 – $2,000 – IF ANCIENT GREEK DEITIES WERE AROUND TODAY – Zeus has huge daddy issues in therapy, having overthrown & confined dad, this titan, in Tartarus; also, that dad ate Zeus’ siblings (Patti added $6,000 to her score of $6,600 vs. $18,000 for Jake.)

Jake extended his lead on DD2, then Patti made a strong wager on DD3 to keep the game competitive into FJ with Jake at $24,800, Patti with $16,200 and Aaron at $7,400.

Final Jeopardy!

LITERATURE – Published in 2011, P.D. James’ final novel, “Death Comes to Pemberly”, was a sequel to this novel from 200 years earlier

Patti broke this week’s streak of FJ misses by being the only player correct, adding $16,000 to win with $32,200, while Jake ended his run 0-for-4 on FJ.

Final scores: Jake $17,199, Patti $32,200, Aaron $1,000.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the “metropolis of Oz” sought by a clue was Emerald City.

DD wagering strategy: By holding back $600 on her DD3 wager, Patti wound up just short of 2/3 of Jake’s score going into FJ, which forced her to be correct on FJ to have a chance to win. If she had gone all-in on DD3, with a small FJ bet she could have won if Jake missed without having to be correct herself.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who are Kurds? DD2 – What is Kilimanjaro? DD3 – Who is Cronus? FJ – What is “Pride and Prejudice”?

