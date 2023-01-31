Creative Endeavors Is Soaring

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below. Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Birds in Flight! Taking pictures of birds in flight may very well be the hardest pictures for me to take. All sorts of things need to be quickly taken into consideration when trying to capture a bird in the air. Keeping a bird in motion in-focus is obviously the most important factor, but keeping them in frame is also very difficult. Aiming too high(which I think I do the most) or too low, leading them too much or not enough can instantly ruin an otherwise great shot. Larger birds, such as raptors, gulls, and herons, are the easiest to take mid-flight; smaller birds are easier when caught taking off or landing

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Photography Website

My Facebook photography Page

My Instagram

Now I’m on Mastodon

