30 Day Comedy Challenge: Epilogue

With the conclusion of our 30 Days Comedy Regifted Challenge Edition yesterday, we’re getting ready to move on to the next phase! We’ve had a lot of fun running these with the comic book challenge, Disney, films, anime, novels, and several others. Next month’s challenge is already being loaded with all thirty days and scheduled so it should go off without a hitch!! I’m really excited about this next one and hope that we’ll see a lot of you there.

We’ve been running this challenge since May 2020 as part of our way to distract ourselves during the pandemic and it continues on. This month is working with questions supplied by one of our site members as I personally needed a break from all the heavy thinking after doing 12 months of them! We’ve got a couple of months in the hopper ahead, but if you’re interested in coming up with the questions and having me do the hard work of setting it all up, we’re definitely interested as we look toward the next year.

How did you like this past month? Was there a particular day you liked? Or a challenge question you hated? Got a prompt that you think we should have asked? Sound off!

The challenges to date include:

May 2020 – 30 Day Comic Book

June 2020 – 30 Day Disney Challenge

July 2020 – 30 Day Film Challenge

August 2020 – 30 Day Anime Challenge

September 2020 – 30 Day Book Challenge

October 2020 – 30 Day Horror Challenge

November 2020 – 30 Day TV Challenge

December 2020 – 30 Day Videogame Challenge

January 2021 – 30 Day Music Challenge

February 2021 – 28 Day Animation Challenge

March 2021 – 30 Day Food & Drink Challenge

April 2021 – 30 Day SF & Fantasy Challenge

May 2021 – 30 Day Visual Arts Challenge

June 2021 – 30 Day Film Challenge Reboot

July 2021 – 30 Day TV Rerun Challenge

August 2021 – 30 Day Animal Challenge

September 2021 – 30 Day Sports Challenge

October 2021 – 30 Day Horror Challenge

November 2021 – 30 Day X-Files Challenge

December 2021 – 30 Day Board Games & More Challenge

January 2022 – 30 Day Pokemon Challenge

February 2022 – 30 Day Music Challenge

March 2022 – 30 Day Video Game Challenge

April 2022 – 30 Day Simpsons Challenge

May 2022 – 30 Day Star Wars Challenge

June 2022 – 30 Wild Card Challenge

July 2022 – 30 Day Animation Loop Challenge

August 2022 – 30 Day Action Movie Challenge

September 2022 – 30 Day Cooking Challenge

October 2022 – 30 Day Halloween/Horror Challenge From The Grave

November 2022 – 30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge

December 2022 – 30 Day Regifted Christmas Challenge

January 2023 – 30 Day Comedy Challenge

February 2023 – 30 Black Actors Month Challenge

March 2023 – 30 Day Anime Challenge

April 2023 – 30 Day Video Games Rebooted Challenge

May 2023 – 30 Day Star Trek Challenge

June 2023 – 30 Crime & Mystery Challenge

July 2023 – 30 Day Science Fiction Challenge

August 2023 – 30 Day Fantasy Challenge

Thank you for your participation in past and future challenges and we’re always interested in your ideas as well!

