30 Day Comedy Challenge Day 29: Meta & The Fourth Wall

It’s a new year and a new challenge – and a challenge that has been sought after for awhile with a comedy challenge. We’ve got a bunch of different things planned over the month, with focuses on certain comedians, films, and more.

With today’s challenge, we’re delving into the realm of meta humor and the fourth wall. Meta humor has been on the uptick for awhile now and there are good and bad examples and we want to know your best and worst, and if it’s time has come to start fading away. The fourth wall break is a bit different but let’s talk about that as well with where it works and doesn’t, and what property you wish would use the format?

