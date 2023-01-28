LISTEN, Night Thread!

Well, since the one song I nominated failed to garner a single upvote in our current The Clash Song Tournament, I figured I’d devote a header to it so some of you might hear what you missed out on. Originally released in 1993 on the compilation Super Black Market Clash , “Listen” is a two-and-a-half minute instrumental that was previously available only as a 27-second excerpt on the Capital Radio EP .

I don’t expect “Listen” would have gotten far even if it had made the tournament, but I think it’s nice energetic instrumental that doesn’t overstay its welcome. It also has some sentimental value for me, as it is the opening track of the first mixtape I ever made of songs I taped off of CBC radio late at night as a teenager (in this particular case, an episode of Night Lines hosted by David Wisdom).

Optional discussion prompt: What mixtapes do you remember fondly?

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

