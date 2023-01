From the MeTV website…

“A 400-foot (122-meter) dinosaur-like beast, awoken from undersea hibernation off the Japanese coast by atomic-bomb testing, attacks Tokyo.”

And then on Sventoonie…

“A mysterious figure wearing a black ski mask demands to be a character on the show, as the gang watches Christopher Lee in ‘Circus of Fear’. “

Enjoy the movie!

