Royal Rumble 2023 Live Thread

Brian Knobs! Tito Santana! Terry Taylor! Max Moon! Rick Martel! Carlos Colon! Damian Demento! Who will win this year’s Royal Rumble?

Men’s Royal Rumble match (announced so far): Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins’, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio

Women’s Royal Rumble match (announced so far): Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Pitch Black match

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya Deville for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

The Pre-Show is live on YouTube from 7pm Eastern and the Main Show 8pm.

Pleace your vote: Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn?

