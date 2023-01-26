Werewolf 200! Oops All Mods – Day Two

Agents of W.O.L.F

Good Morning, MODD agents. WOLF is back on the prowl and they’re plotting a big attack at the United Nations Gala tomorrow night. To that end they’ve already killed or otherwise dispatched Two key people. The First was TV Personality and Ambassador to Transylvania Count Dorcula. It looks like the Count was out for a bite when his dinner guest was beset upon by WOLF assassins. In the struggle his snack got away but the Count had a fork stuck in his chest. He’s Done.

Count Dorcula (Wasp) is dead. They were a Town Asshole

The next hit was not so much a guest or staff member but a key pillar of the building the whole gala rests upon. Geoff The Shiplap was minding his own business holding up part of the wall when WOLF Carpenters came in and extracted him. We don’t know his whereabouts, it’s possible they tossed him into the Woodchipper.

Geoff The Shiplap (Jake) has died. They were a Town JOAT (Role Investigator / Vig / Watcher)

Your Mission if you choose to accept it is to infiltrate the guest and staff at The Gala and eliminate any WOLF agents you can before they eliminate you and everyone else. Good luck. This tape will now self Destruct in Five Seconds.

Inside The Envelope you also find a little Intel.

(Note: the kill flavor in the headers is just for fun, and shouldn’t be taken as an indicator of who killed who)

Players

Beinggreen Chum Cop Copywight Eleanor Forever Goat Grump Indy Jam/Lut Josephus Lamb Lindsay Marlowe Moolissa MSD Mustard Narrow Pablo Queequeg Ralph Raven Rim Side Spooky Stars Tiff Jake – Town JOAT, Died N1 Wasp – Town Asshole, Died N1 Sic – VT, Died D1

Roles

7 WOLF Assassins (Wolves)

?? Unknown Agents (Independent)

10 8 Impossible Mission Agents (Roled Town)

Asshole – Each night you can hide behind a player. If someone tries to kill you, the person you’re hiding behind will die instead; if someone tries to kill the person you hide behind, both of you die.

JOAT (Role Investigator / Vig / Watcher) – 1x Role Investigator (see someone’s role name but not alignment), 1x Vigilante (night 2+), 1x Watcher (see who visits the targeted player, but not what they did). Can be used in any order.

?? Gala Guests (VT)

(My, this section sure is light on information, isn’t it? But you never know what you’ll hear at night)

Rules

Do not edit or delete posts for any reason.

The Wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated Wolf.

In the event of a tie, one of the tied players will be eliminated randomly.

Autokill is only in effect after everyone has voted.

Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers equal Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement.

Quoting: do not directly reference any communication with the Mod that happened outside the game threads. You can claim whatever you like in whatever wording you like, as long as the claim does not imply Mod authority.

No game talk after twilight.

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

A player can only perform one night action per night.

Night Action Priority: Commuting > Blocking > Protection > Investigation > Kills

VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town.”

Spreadsheet

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Saz1ceVpaknaMOixCaepWhziRj8K_aeM8CymPfM1fSw

(Thanks to, uh, Wasp for the day’s theme and flavor)

Twilight will be at 3pm Central on Saturday, Jan 28





