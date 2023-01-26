Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jan. 26

Today’s contestants are:

John, a planning consultant, was in a “basement of the convent” band;

Emma, a librarian, worked down the hall from Einstein’s office; and

Troy, a music executive, wants to build a “really great music studio”. Troy is a five-day champ with winnings of $170,401.

Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY AMERICA // LET’S TALK ABOUT SAX, BABY // WORKING 9 2 5 // WHAT’S IN THE BOTTLE? // ALLITERATION TIME // THE “END”s OF THE EARTH

DD1 – $800 – 20th CENTURY AMERICA – On November 27, 1924 New Yorkers were treated to the first annual this, sponsored by the world’s largest store (Troy doubled to $2,000.)

Scores at first break: Troy $7,800, Emma -$1,600, John $1,600.

Scores going into DJ: Troy $9,200, Emma -$1,600, John $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

A LINE IN THE SAND // LANGUAGES // VENOMOUS CREATURES // FINANCE & INVESTING // “B” MOVIES // 12 LETTERS OR MORE

DD2 – $1,600 – LANGUAGES – This language that’s official in Andorra is related to both French and Spanish (On the first clue of DJ, Emma dropped further into the red after losing $2,000.)

DD3 – $1,600 – 12 LETTERS OR MORE – Søren Kierkegaard has been called the “father of” this philosophy that emphasizes the individual as a free & responsible entity (John added $8,000 to his score of $9,000 vs. $21,600 for Troy.)

Troy had a big lead most of the way, but the game got close when John nearly doubled up on DD3. Heading into FJ it was Troy at $24,400, John with $22,200 and Emma at $2,800.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORY – Returning home in 1493, Columbus stopped in the Azores at an island with this name, also something he’d lost off the Haiti coast

Troy and John were correct on FJ, with Troy adding $20,001 to win with $44,401 for a six-day total of $214,802.

Final scores: Troy $44,401, Emma $2,800, John $33,300.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In WORKING 9 2 5, where all responses were some combination of those numbers, no one took an educated guess that the number of white keys on a standard 88-key piano is 52.

Ken’s Korner: Ken’s attempt to imitate the opening sax solo from the 1984 hit “Careless Whisper” failed to help the players solve the clue, as he sounded more like Charlie Brown’s teacher.

Historical footnote: The “Careless Whisper” clue credited the song to Wham!, and while it did appear on a Wham! album, the single was credited to “Wham! featuring George Michael” in the U.S., and solely to George Michael in the U.K.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade? DD2 – What is Catalan? DD3 – What is existentialism? FJ – What is Santa Maria?

