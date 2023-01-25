Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (January 25, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Yuuri released a new single last week, “Billimillion”, along with a fun video. Give it a listen/watch!

If you haven’t heard of Yuuri before, he skyrocketed in popularity the last couple years thanks to his song “Dried Flowers”. It’s apparently very well known among TikTok users, and Yuuri has released both English and Chinese versions of the song since it was originally released. So, yes, it’s very popular! For whatever reason, that song never grabbed me quite as much as his other singles, so I didn’t become hooked until I heard more of his music. For example, I think “Wo”, which came out last year, is my favorite song that he’s released so far:

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

