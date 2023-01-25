House on Sorority Row Day Thread (01/25)

THE HOUSE ON SORORITY ROW is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary in 2023.

When a prank goes horribly wrong, a group of sorority sisters must hide their crime. However, a witness begins stalking the women one by one, looking for revenge for their misdeed.

This slasher is definitely underated and deserves to be viewed at least once. I watched it for the first time last year thanks to Freevee. It is currently streaming on Tubi if you’d like to check it out.

There will be a lot more anniversaries and celebrations for pop culture here at the Avocado this year. We are just getting started.

House on Sorority Row was released on January 21, 1983 and grossed 8.3 million dollars per The Numbers. A remake titled Sorority Row would be released in 2009.

Hope you have had a great week so far.

Enjoy the last Wednesday of January.

