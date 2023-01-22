The Mr. Tickle Night Thread (1/22)

In 1971 Roger Hargreaves wrote a terrifying children’s book called “Mr. Tickle.” The title character would sneak up on people and tickle them with his stretchy arms. Tickle was the first of the fast growing “Mr. Men” series. The Mr. Men and Little Miss characters had cute art designs and one personality trait apiece. They inspired a television cartoon and a series of mini-figurines. I was introduced to the series by my local Arby’s which stuck them in kids meals in the 1980s. Most of them are adorable. A few, like Mr. Tickle, are disturbing.

Look out. Mr. Tickle is right behind you!

