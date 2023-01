The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 2, titled “Infected,” airs tonight on HBO. This episode is directed by Neil Druckmann and written by Craig Mazin. Please discuss the episode below. Once again, the use of spoiler tags is recommended if bringing up spoilers from the games.

Recommended Listening: Episode 1 of HBO’s behind the scenes podcast, hosted by Troy Baker in discussion with Druckmann and Mazin.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...