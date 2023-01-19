Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19TH, 2023:

AlKhallat+ (Netflix)

Hush Season Finale (ALLBLK)

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales Of The Macabre (Netflix)

That 90s Show Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Silence Series Premiere (Topic)

Web Of Death (Hulu)

Women At War (Les combattantes) (Nerflix)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20TH, 2023:

Bake Squad Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Bling Squad: New York Series Premiere (Netflix)

Fauda (Netfix)

Game Theory With Bomani Jones (HBO)

Jung-E (Netflix)

Kindred Spirits Season Premiere (Travel)

Mission Manju (Netflix)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season Premiere (The CW)

Real Time With Bill Maher Season Twenty-One Premiere (HBO)

Represent (Netflix)

Shahmaran (Netflix)

Shanty Town (Netflix)

Shape Island Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Legend Of Vox Machina (Prime Video)

Truth Be ToldSeason Three Premiere (Apple TV+)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21ST, 2023:

Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias (Lifetime)

Love & Marriage: D.C. Season Premiere (OWN)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22ND, 2023:

Accused Series Premiere (Fox)

YOLO: Silver Destiny (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, JANUARY 23RD, 2023:

All American Spring Premiere (The CW)

All American Homecoming Spring Premiere (The CW)

Darcey & Stacy Season Premiere (TLC)

Death By Fame Season Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

Extreme Sisters Series Premiere (TLC)

Kold X Windy Season Finale (WE tv)

Narvik (Netflix)

The Bachelor Season Premiere (ABC)

The Good Doctor Spring Premiere (ABC)

The Lazarus Project Series Premiere (TNT)

The Playboy Murders (Investigation Discovery)

Under The Vines Season Two Premiere (Acorn TV)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24TH, 2023:

American Auto Season Premiere (NBC)

Barcelona Crime Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

How I Met Your Father Season Two Premiere (Hulu)

I Am Jazz Season Premiere (TLC)

The Winchesters Spring Premiere (The CW)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25TH, 2023:

Against The Ropes (Netflix)

American Masters: Roberta Flack (PBS)

Disenchanted (Disney+)

Extraordinary (Hulu)

First Love (Netflix)

Mila In The Multiverse (Disney+)

