30 Day Comedy Challenge Day 19: Best & Worst Of (Dead) Stand-Up Comedians

It’s a new year and a new challenge – and a challenge that has been sought after for awhile with a comedy challenge. We’ve got a bunch of different things planned over the month, with focuses on certain comedians, films, and more.

With today’s challenge, we’re looking at the best and worst when it comes to dead strand-up comedians. What makes up your must-watches and those that you share but also those that you avoid heavily?

Bonus question: Which one had the worst career progression?

Extra bonus question: Which one do you wish had stood the test of time better?

