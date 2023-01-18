The Book Nook Continues to Be Most Underrated (1/18)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

While we have certainly recommended underrated novels and authors before, this week is going to be a bit different, courtesy of W. S. Punk:

What do you consider to be an underrated genre and why? And for imaginary bonus points, recommend a lesser known author and/or title of the genre of your choice!

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

