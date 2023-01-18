30 Day Comedy Challenge Day 18: Best & Worst Of (Living) Stand-Up Comedians

It’s a new year and a new challenge – and a challenge that has been sought after for awhile with a comedy challenge. We’ve got a bunch of different things planned over the month, with focuses on certain comedians, films, and more.

With today’s challenge, we’re looking at the best and worst when it comes to living strand-up comedians. What makes up your must-watches and those that you share but also those that you avoid heavily?

Bonus question: Which one do you see making the leap to either film or TV

Extra bonus question: Of those that make the leap, do you want them to go just for comedy or do you hope for a transition to serious material as well?

