Back after a year, due to a complete lack of diversity, The Golden Globes return tonight. 8 PM Eastern / 5 PM Pacific, on NBC.

Jarrod Carmichael, who just won an Emmy in September for writing his variety special Jarrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, is hosting for the very first time.

Let’s talk about the Celebrities, the Awards, the Fashions, and the Jokes here!

