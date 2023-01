Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! New year, new anime to explore! What shows are you looking forward to? I’m most excited for The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague. The trailers look really cute, and I’m always going to happily check out any Josei series we get.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

