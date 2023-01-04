The Iron Age of Comics Podcast

Great Boos Up and W.S. Punk have a podcast!

The Iron Age of Comics is a podcast about comic books. We are taking a critical look at the comics produced between 1985 and 2000, a chunk of time we are breaking off and calling the Iron Age (as opposed to the Golden, Silver, or Bronze Ages). Its a fertile, febrile period bracketed by Crisis on Infinite Earths and Ultimate Spider-Man. Some of the best comics ever made appeared in this time as well as some of the worst – and eventually, we’re going to look at them all!

This week we are launching the podcast. It will regularly appear on the first and third Wednesday of every month, because Wednesday is new comic day, even though we are not talking about “new” comics. Because this is the launch, we’re releasing two episodes at once:

Episode 0: Defining the Iron Age

If only we could have polybagged this episode with a special chromium collector’s card! Here we define the Iron Age and introduce ourselves and the show’s philosophy, mission statement, and point of view.

Episode 1: Crisis, Dark Knight, and Watchmen

Diving right into the deep end of the pool! This episode provides a bird’s eye view of the three books that essentially kicked off the Iron Age. An overview of Crisis on Infinite Earths by Marv Wolfman and George Perez, The Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller, and Watchmen by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. Examining how these books started the Iron Age and influenced the next fifteen years of comic books… and beyond.

