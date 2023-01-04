AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

No discussion prompt this week, just some programming notes. I may have to take a break from posting this thread every week. I’m about to start a new job, and I don’t yet know whether my schedule or duties will allow me the time write up these posts or game recaps. However, I don’t want this space to go away! It’s been great to have a space to talk about my somewhat-recently discovered hobby. Would anyone like to take over posting this thread every week?

You would, of course, be free to do with it what you will. Change the name, the posting schedule, whatever you like to suit your needs. If there are no takers, I will try to continue scheduling posts, though they’ll probably be a little more bare-bones for the foreseeable future.

Players and Characters Our group started up a new adventure this past weekend. We’re starting in Eberron and running through the Light of Xaryxis module that was released as part of the recent Spelljammer set for D&D 5e. Josephus Brown is taking the reins as DM, and our new characters include: The Wonderful Wizard AN (Plasmoid Divination Wizard) The Wasp

Delilah Delethorn (Satyr Swashbuckler Rogue) TheHayesCode

Geenie Crambits (Halfling Undying Light Warlock) Spiny Creature

Okassaath Ch’katroth d’Tharashk (Half-Orc [Mark of Finding] Arcane Archer Fighter/Stars Druid) CleverGuy

Tekili-Li (Wildhunt Shifter Twilight Cleric) Otto

Ximon (Fire Genasi Swords Bard) Wafflicious

[collapse]

We’re taking a break from the game for the holidays (since Christmas and New Year’s Eves fall on our normal game night). Looking forward to getting back to it this weekend!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...