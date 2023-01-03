Tuesday’s Politics thread is here

I’m hoping I spelled all of that right too. Wow y’all…Covid brain is real.

Well this should help the GOP. See, if we get rid of the committee that does the ethics, we can get rid of ethics violations. thinkingman.gif

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy proposes gutting Office of Congressional Ethics in bid for Speaker https://t.co/yFmHl6JkiM — TIME (@TIME) January 3, 2023

I hope he has to move his stuff back out of the office. What should the theme music be to the boxes moving back?

NBC News: In a new letter, nine House Republicans have expressed skepticism over a potential Speaker McCarthy and say he has not yet done enough.



The signees: Reps. Gosar, Roy, Perry, Bishop, Clyde, Harris and Reps.-elect Ogles, Luna, Crane. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 2, 2023

Smart, House Dems. Good work. Gold star for you.

New: House GOP rules package has provision to take control of records obtained by previous Congress and sent to Archives — which is why Jan. 6 committee released its underlying evidence via GPO, amid fears that Republicans might meddle with the docs. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) January 2, 2023

Mask up. Wash your hands. Isolate if you have it. Do the best you can. I’m surprised we made it this far, quite frankly. I’m fairly certain I got it from my dad’s caregiver because she has it now. Anecdotal evidence alert: I found out the caregiver only got the first two shots (and I am MOST DISPLEASED), so that’s probably why I got it. I have allllll the boosters and I still got it, but not it’s not too terrible, and SheleetaMan has not yet gotten it (despite us smooching on New Year’s and, ya know, cohabitating). As soon as I found out I had it, I moved into the garage apartment behind my dad’s house. I’m on an antiviral drug, and will move back home in 4 more days. The CDC said that the latest booster makes it harder for you to pass it to someone else. So far, that’s true for us. Stay safe everyone!

