Werewolves 198 — The Muppet Christmas Carol — Day Six

The townsfolk had found two of the four humbugs, and were halfway to saving Christmas. The sun peeked through the clouds on a fine Christmas morning, and though there was no Ebenezer Scrooge to holler at a young boy to purchase exorbitant amounts of poultry their was a distinct optimism and brightness in the air.

Thank goodness nothing too horrible has gone wrong so far, like the protagonist of the story getting written out at the end of the first act.

Yes, the town was looking to be in good condition as the visits from the ghosts came to a close, and all that was left now were happy people to go about their jolly days.

No more ghosts? But that creepy little doll ghost has been saving everyone’s butt lately.

Soon, a murmur filled the air, and eventually the sea of people parted to reveal…

MOOLISSA has died. They were THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST (town jailer).

Oh, yeah. Would you look at that. No more ghosts.

ROLES TOWNSFOLK (5 VT) — You are excited that there is only one more sleep til Christmas — hopefully no one comes and takes away your Christmas spirit first! MARLEY and MARLEY (2 town lovers) — Doomed, doomed for all time! You are chained together in the afterlife, and any actions that target one of you target both of you. THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST (town jailer) — These are the shadows of the things that have been. Each night you will target another player and bring them into a vision of their past. This makes them impossible to be targeted by any other night actions. THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PRESENT (town detective) — Come, and know me better man! Each night, you target a player and learn all about them. You are told if the player is TOWN or SCUM. (Scrooge reads as scum.) THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS YET TO COME (town vig) — Spirit, I fear you more than any specter I have yet met. On even numbered nights (so the night after day two, after day four, etc) you will show someone their grave. By killing them. HUMBUGS (2 wolves) — You want to ruin Christmas for individuals. Each night you pick a new town target to make into misers. You must pick a single humbug to carry out the night kill. SCROOGE (SK**) — What right have you to be merry? Each night you target a player and ruin their Christmas spirit, removing them from the game. On night one, Scrooge was been corrupted by the Humbugs. Scrooge will have one more night kill to be used at any time during the course of the game in addition to the standard wolf kill. ** — Scrooge’s soul is at stake! The first night action during the course of the game to successfully target Scrooge will recruit Scrooge to the faction that targeted him (town for Ghosts, wolves for Humbugs). The night action has no other effect. Future night actions targeting Scrooge have their normal effect (even on the same night). Night action order: JAIL > HUMBUG KILL > VIG KILL > INVESTIGATION PLAYERS beinggreen WOLF Cop copywight TOWN VIG forever VT hoho VT Indy Jake TOWN LOVER Joe Lindsay TOWN INVESTIGATOR Louie Mac WOLF mal WOLF-RECRUITED SK Marlowe Miss Rim VT Moolissa TOWN JAILER moonster/Stoneheart MSD TOWN LOVER Narrow QQ VT RULES — At twilight, the player with the most votes will be day killed. In the event of a tie, the player Scrooge is voting for will be day killed. If Scrooge’s vote is not involved in the tie, it will be determine by RNG. — Players with night actions cannot target the same player twice in a row, and cannot target themselves. The wolf kill is assigned, and the same wolf cannot make the kill two nights in a row until one wolf remains. — Questions can be asked in Discord or via the open thread. — No editing posts. No quoting DMs unless otherwise instructed. No game talk after twilight. Respect your fellow players and be accommodating and understanding of other play styles. Failure to abide by any of these rules could result in a modkilling.

TWILIGHT IS SUNDAY, JANUARY 1st, AT 2PM CENTRAL.

