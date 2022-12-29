The Avocado Parenting Thread is Ready for the New Year!

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

>> The Bivalent Covid booster has been approved in the US for kids 6 months to 5 years. Need help finding one? Check out this crowd-sourced spreadsheet (and add to it if you can): here!

This week, let’s talk about the New Year.

We’re coming up on the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, so it’s time to think about the past and the future. What successes did you have as a parent in ‘22? What are your goals for ‘23? Anything you’re looking forward to or especially dreading?

(Feel free to post about things unrelated as well, the prompt is just a suggestion.)

