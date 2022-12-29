Comic Book Chat – Looking Back at 2022

Before we look ahead to 2023, let’s look back at the year that was 2022.

Lets take a moment to reflect on those we lost in the comic community this year. A moment of silence for them and their families. We can discuss their contributions in the comment section below.

What first time read was your favorite this year?

Which comic company was the big winner this year? Which one made strides this year and which ones took a nosedive/tumble?

Any news stories that need to be brought back to the forefront? Anything we missed?

Thanks for always taking time to Chat, it’s always good to hear from all of you!

