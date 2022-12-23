Werewolves 198 — The Muppet Christmas Carol — Day Three

Okay, well I suppose I should try to keep the story going … even though our main character died before the first ghosts even visited him.

Yeah, don’t forget one of the ghosts is dead too.

All the ghosts are dead, that’s what makes them ghosts.

But then what happened to the spooky cloaked fella?

He lost his Christmas cheer. No one actually dies in this story.

[Rizzo looks back at the dead bodies of Wada and the Fine London Gentleman, and looks back to Gonzo]

Not dead. Just… unable to stand up and celebrate the season because Christmas is no longer in their hearts.

Sure, whatever you say, Charlie.

Can I go back to the story now? “I must ask you to remember that the Marleys were dead, and decaying in their graves.”

Okay, now I’m getting a little lost. Like, dead-dead? Or dead, lost-their-Christmas-cheer, dead?

The first one. “Once again, I must ask you to remember that the Marleys were dead, and decaying in their graves.”

[rattling chains can be heard ascending the steps of Scrooge’s manor]

You’re DOOMED, Scrooge, doomed for all–

Uh, fellas, he ain’t here.

Why that’s preposterous!

Outrageous!

Ridiculous!

What’s going on here, Mr. Dickens?!

You see, there are some humbugs who are stealing everyone’s Christmas cheer. And Scrooge, well, he lost his cheer.

You can do that?

We can just be miserable and leave this place?

[both] Why didn’t you tell us?? Oh hahahahaha!

[singing] We’re Marley and Marley! We’re leaving town this mess! We’re Marley and Marley, just try to win this yet!

You’re doomed, Town, doomed for all time! Ah-hahahahahaha!

[the two ghosts slowly fade away, cackling]

JAKE and MSD // CONSTABLES RIGGS, MURTAUGH, and VALIANT have died. They were THE MARLEYS (town lovers).

[Gonzo looks on, dumbfounded]

Okay, so now the Marleys are dead-dead, and also lost-their-Christmas-cheer-dead?

[Gonzo looks to the floor, and slowly shakes his head]

~~~~~~~

ROLES TOWNSFOLK (8 VT) — You are excited that there is only one more sleep til Christmas — hopefully no one comes and takes away your Christmas spirit first! MARLEY and MARLEY (2 town lovers) — Doomed, doomed for all time! You are chained together in the afterlife, and any actions that target one of you target both of you. THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST (town jailer) — These are the shadows of the things that have been. Each night you will target another player and bring them into a vision of their past. This makes them impossible to be targeted by any other night actions. THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PRESENT (town detective) — Come, and know me better man! Each night, you target a player and learn all about them. You are told if the player is TOWN or SCUM. (Scrooge reads as scum.) THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS YET TO COME (town vig) — Spirit, I fear you more than any specter I have yet met. On even numbered nights (so the night after day two, after day four, etc) you will show someone their grave. By killing them. HUMBUGS (4 wolves) — You want to ruin Christmas for individuals. Each night you pick a new town target to make into misers. You must pick a single humbug to carry out the night kill. SCROOGE (SK**) — What right have you to be merry? Each night you target a player and ruin their Christmas spirit, removing them from the game. On night one, Scrooge was been corrupted by the Humbugs. Scrooge will have one more night kill to be used at any time during the course of the game in addition to the standard wolf kill. ** — Scrooge’s soul is at stake! The first night action during the course of the game to successfully target Scrooge will recruit Scrooge to the faction that targeted him (town for Ghosts, wolves for Humbugs). The night action has no other effect. Future night actions targeting Scrooge have their normal effect (even on the same night). Night action order: JAIL > HUMBUG KILL > VIG KILL > INVESTIGATION PLAYERS beinggreen Cop copywight TOWN VIG forever VT hoho Indy Jake TOWN LOVER Joe Lindsay Louie Mac mal WOLF-RECRUITED SK Marlowe Miss Rim Moolissa moonster MSD TOWN LOVER Narrow QQ RULES — At twilight, the player with the most votes will be day killed. In the event of a tie, the player Scrooge is voting for will be day killed. If Scrooge’s vote is not involved in the tie, it will be determine by RNG. — Players with night actions cannot target the same player twice in a row, and cannot target themselves. The wolf kill is assigned, and the same wolf cannot make the kill two nights in a row until one wolf remains. — Questions can be asked in Discord or via the open thread. — No editing posts. No quoting DMs unless otherwise instructed. No game talk after twilight. Respect your fellow players and be accommodating and understanding of other play styles. Failure to abide by any of these rules could result in a modkilling.

TWILIGHT IS MONDAY, DECEMBER 26th, AT 5PM CENTRAL.

Merry Christmas, everyone!

