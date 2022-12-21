Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Dec. 21

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Michael, a tutor, made the finals of the World Board Game Championships;

Mary, a school psychologist, would prefer sweating profusely to her chattering teeth; and

Ray, a scenic artist, is a “theater nerd”, which appears to run in the family. Ray is a four-day champ with winnings of $95,300.

Jeopardy!

GEOGRAPHY THAT MADE HISTORY // QUOTABLE SHAKESPEARE PLAYS // MACHINES // SOUNDS LIKE A BUG // NBA TEAMS // SUPERLATIVES

DD1 – $800 – GEOGRAPHY THAT MADE HISTORY – N.E. of Bilbao, this town was the site of tragedy on April 26, 1937, when 1/3 of its people were killed or wounded in a German attack (Michael doubled to $3,200.)

Scores at first break: Ray $3,000, Mary -$400, Michael $5,800.

Scores going into DJ: Ray $5,000, Mary -$200, Michael $7,600.

Double Jeopardy!

PACIFIC ISLANDS // PUTTING ON HEIRS // FOOD & DRINK // THE CLASSIC SONG IN QUESTION // I’S IN THE BACK // OF YOUR HEAD

DD2 – $1,600 – PUTTING ON HEIRS – The 1889 death of Archduke Rudolf, the heir apparent to the Austro-Hungarian throne, put this man next in line after Rudy’s uncle; oops (Michael added $4,000 to his total of $10,000 vs. $12,200 for Ray.)

DD3 – $1,600 – PACIFIC ISLANDS – A June 1942 naval battle is named for this Pacific island whose name indicates its position between America & Asia (Ray added $3,000 to his score of $15,800 vs. $17,200 for Michael.)

Michael led at the first two breaks, then Ray got off to a strong start in DJ and it was a seesaw battle from there, with Ray just hanging onto the lead into FJ at $19,200 vs. $18,400 for Michael and $3,000 for Mary.

Final Jeopardy!

CHILDREN’S LIT – The title object of this book “never looked more beautiful…each strand held dozens of bright drops of early morning dew”

Ray and Michael were correct on FJ, with Ray adding $17,700 to win with $36,900 for a five-day total of $132,200. Ray earned a spot in the next ToC, and I have a strong feeling we will see Michael again in the next Second Chance.

Final scores: Ray $36,900, Mary $1,000, Michael $19,201.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the tutti-frutti-flavored item dispensed from 1888 vending machines on NYC train platforms as chewing gum.

Clue selection strategy: Very late in DJ with DD3 still on the board, Ray selected clues from the top two rows in the category where DD2 had already been found. When Michael got control, he picked an $800 clue, leaving DD3 for Ray to find next under the lone remaining $1,600 clue.

Ken’s Korner: For a clue about J. Edgar Hoover’s deputy at the FBI who was also a beneficiary and executor of his will, Ken referred to him as Hoover’s “close, close companion”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Guernica? DD2 – Who was Franz Ferdinand? DD3 – What is Midway? FJ – What is “Charlotte’s Web”?

