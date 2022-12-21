Dating, Relationships, and Sex: First Impressions (12/21/2022)

Obviously, we all want to make the best first impression (and I guess the best impression going forward from that, perhaps). Is there anything you tend to do to give the best first impression? What weight do you give first impressions? Ever made a terrible first impression and managed to salvage it, or given somebody who had made a terrible impression on you another chance and they blew you out of the water? Or given somebody a second chance and they blew that, too? And so on, and so forth.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

