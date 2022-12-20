Creative Endeavors Looks Back At 2022

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: 2022 in pictures. 2022 was for the most part a fairly average year photography-wise. For various personal and health reasons, I didn’t seem to get out as much as I have been in recent years. One of the biggest, pun intended, things I missed almost completely were Whales. I was just unable to get to the beach much when they were out there, and didn’t go out on any whale watches. But still I did get what I feel are some great pictures in 2022. Besides the usual Seals, Birds, and Cemeteries ; I got some nice photos of Foxes, Deer, and, what seems to be most of all this year, all sorts of Butterflies. So here are 12, one from each month, photos that I took in 2022

Cedar Waxwings in January Squirrel in February White-tailed Deer in March Red Fox and her Kits in April Canada Goose Goslings in May Raccoon in June Flowers in July Grey Seal in August Monarch in September Headstone in October Mink in November Sparrow in December

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Website is: https://capecodadventure.photos/

My Facebook photography page: https://www.facebook.com/MyCapeCodPictures

My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/my_capecod_adventure_pictures/

What have you been up to creatively?

