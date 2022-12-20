30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 20: The Downside To Christmas

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about things that haven’t aged well for Christmas with you. Is there a particular thing that just doesn’t resonate anymore or that you’ve moved on from in terms of tradition?

Bonus question: What’s the piece you miss most from childhood?

