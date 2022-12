Went to our local tacqueria Saturday. We happened to be driving by on an errand and somehow the car magically pulled into a parking spot, what else could we do but go in and eat?

Foregoing tacos I went for enchiladas with red molé, they were divine. My wife had huevos rancheros (breakfast for lunch, darn tootin’).

that is all

