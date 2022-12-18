30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 18: The Holiday Villains

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about holiday villains of shows and films – which are the best and worst of these that you’ve seen over the years? Have your views changed on them from when you were a kid to an adult?

Bonus question: Who’s a holiday villain that most people don’t think of as a villain?

