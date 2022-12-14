Willie Nelson – The Fourth Wise Man

Lyrics by David Javerbaum and the late, great Adam Schlesinger. Note that the italicized lines are sung by Stephen Colbert in countermelody, in the style of “The Little Drummer Boy / Peace On Earth” by Bing Crosby and David Bowie.

I have no money in my coffer

No gold or silver do I bring

Nor have I precious jewels to offer

To celebrate the newborn King

Yet do not spurn my gift completely

O ye three wise men, please demur

Behold a plant that smokes more sweetly

Than either Frankincense or Myrrh

And like the child born in this manger

This herb is mild, yet it is strong

And it brings peace to friend and stranger

Good will to men lies in this bong

And now my wonder weed is flarin’

Are you high?

Looked like that special star above

Can it be?

Pass it around in endless sharin’

On Christmas Day?

And let not mankind bogart love

You’d smoke my tree

And the wise men started tokin’

And yea, the bud was kind

It was salvation they were smokin’

And its forgiveness blew their minds

And still that wonder weed is flarin’

Are you high?

Looked like that star was once above

You’re so high

Pass it around in endless sharin’

Dude, man, dude

And let not mankind bogart love

You’re really high – I’m gonna tell your savior

And let not mankind bogart love

