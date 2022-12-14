Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (December 14, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Today Aimer released her latest mini album, Deep down. You might recognize a couple songs from the collection. For example, “Deep down” was one of the endings for Chainsaw Man, and “Zankyosanka” is from Demon Slayer (and it also happens to have secured the #1 spot on this year’s Billboard Japan chart). I also recently discovered that Aimer is responsible for the season 5 ending of Natsume’s Book of Friends. And probably a bunch of other shows that I don’t know about. So even if you don’t know it, you might have heard Aimer’s wonderful music already.

I can’t remember how I first started listening to Aimer (I think it was a First Take performance), but I remember that it was her deep and rich voice that really grabbed me. And I have spent a lot of time this year listening to her b-side collection album hoshino kieta yoruni, so if you like what you hear here check that out too!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

