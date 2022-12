Time to see which songs made it!

Quarter-Finals Results

Match 1: “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” (48) vs. “Mysterious Ways” (28)

Match 2: “With or Without You” (46) vs. “Pride (In the Name of Love)” (34)

Match 3: “Sunday Bloody Sunday” (45) vs. “Where the Streets Have No Name” (34)

Match 4: “One” (49) vs. “New Year’s Day” (33)

Voting end 15 December, 10 PM EDT

