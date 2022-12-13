Tuesday’s Politics thread refuses to post about the idiot.

The one in charge of the bird app. Y’all do what you want, my scrolling finger works fine. But I can’t take anymore of that guy.

SO….yes, I’m still posting from said bird app because I’m a technical moron and can’t figure out how to post other stuff. I also don’t have a lot of free time/inclination to learn. I will if I have to. Until then…onwards.

Heading off a question at the pass. Also, he has a new podcast with Asha Rangappa called “It’s Complicated” and it’s good. They’re still finding their feet as podcasters, but the info is solid.

THREAD: Why is the investigation of Donald Trump taking much longer than it took the DOJ to investigate and charge Sam Bankman-Fried? — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) December 13, 2022

Talking Points from last night:

Link to TPM article exposing them. https://t.co/sU3Iakdn6H — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) December 12, 2022

Talking Points continues to drop Meadows texts:

Wrote this one with the great @Kate_Riga24 who is absolutely responsible for all of the delightful and hilarious turns of phrase. https://t.co/tBTr5mM8nb — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) December 13, 2022

And I’m going to enjoy this again today:

Breaking WaPo: Special counsel Jack Smith has sent a grand jury subpoena to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.



Officials in five of the six battlegrounds where Trump tried to reverse his defeat have received similar subpoenas. https://t.co/WG2P2dlz4C — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 12, 2022

Ok, that’s a bunch. Y’all do your thing. Be gracious, both to others and yourselves. Sort your sock drawer. You’ll find that missing sock yet!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...