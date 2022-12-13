30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 13: When Christmas Gets Silly

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about the comedy side of the Christmas season. There have always been a lot of ways that humor has been used that goes back decades and we want to know what your favorite comedy or satirical pieces of the season are!

Bonus question: What’s the best “bad” Santa?

