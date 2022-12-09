The Friday Politics Thread Welcomes Brittney Griner Home

Yesterday, WNBA player Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody due to charges of marijuana possession. This arrest happened just as Putin’s invasion of Ukraine just started. While Russian authorities might say she is arrested because of pot possession, she was clearly being arrested just because she is queer; and being queer is criminalized in Russia.

But yesterday, the US and Russian governments were able to broker a deal by doing a prisoner exchange with Viktor Bout, an infamous Russian arms dealer. After 294 days, Brittney Griner is heading home.

Remember folks, be kind to everyone here. Don’t disrespect people and Mayor McSquirrel.

In the meantime, here’s a Friday song from Maggie Rogers:

