30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 9: A Christmas Story

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about the movie A Christmas Story. The film has definitely made inroads since its initial release in the 1980s and is a staple of some networks to show for twenty-four-hours over the holiday itself. How do you feel about the film, is it a part of your holiday plans, are there things that work great and don’t work in the film? Has it aged well?

Bonus question: Newly released sequel – yay or nay?

