Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (December 7, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Have you watched Laid-Back Camp The Movie yet? If the answer is “no” then you should get over to Crunchyroll asap and watch it! It’s one of my favorite movies of the year. It’s really that good! It is super cozy, with just the right amount of conflict and struggle to hit me right in the heart. And of course, there is camping! And friendship! And all the goodness! It’s the perfect thing to watch on a cold and/or lazy day. Especially recommended if you need a little comfort. Just get under a blanket, get a snack, and enjoy this delightful movie!

I decided to spend the day under the kotatsu, which was the perfect setting for movie watching, with soba and tea.

Even though I obviously recommend watching the entire series, I think you could actually watch this movie and still enjoy and understand it without having seen the series first.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

